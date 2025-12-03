Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade lower; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Indices trade lower; PSU Bank shares under pressure

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in morning trade as the rupee weakened against US dollar. Investors' focus now shifts to fresh IPO activity, upcoming PMI data and the RBIs monetary policy meeting scheduled later this week. The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark.

PSU Bank shares witnessed selling pressure for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 258.84 points or 0.30% to 84,879.43. The Nifty 50 index fell 100.75 points or 0.39% to 25,931.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.59%.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,260 shares rose and 2,306 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.1100 compared with its close of 89.9650 during the previous trading session. The currency slipped to a fresh record low after breaching the 90-mark.

Also Read

Google Android 16 update

Android 16 update: Expressive captions, urgent tags for calls, scam checks

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Opposition leaders protest against new Labour laws

DOMS Industries share price

DOMS Industries spikes 6%; Antique initiates coverage, sees 23% upside

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 350 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; IT, pharma gain on record low Rupee

Arvind SmartSpaces share price

Emkay starts 'Buy' on Arvind SmartSpaces; sees cash flow, pre-sales growth

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.85% to 8,373.40. The index decilined 1.90% for two consecutive trading sessions.

Indian Bank (down 3.55%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.5%), Bank of India (down 1.72%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.55%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.44%) , Punjab & Sind Bank (down 1.42%), Canara Bank (down 1.41%), UCO Bank (down 1.41%), Central Bank of India (down 1.23%) and Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.91%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight;

Angel One declined 5.74% after the company reported that its gross client acquisition declined 16.6% year-on-year (YoY) to 0.50 million in November 2025 from 0.60 million in November 2024.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers shed 0.55%. The company said that it has been selected as the preferred development partner for a major residential redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment fell 0.41%. The company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 13.90 crore for the supply of coil products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BLUECLOUDS secures order of Rs 110 cr from Stratos Forge Inc.

BLUECLOUDS secures order of Rs 110 cr from Stratos Forge Inc.

Bajaj Finance sells 2% in BHFL to meet public float norms

Bajaj Finance sells 2% in BHFL to meet public float norms

Rabi sowing up, whear acreage rises around 17%

Rabi sowing up, whear acreage rises around 17%

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon