Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade near flat line; pharma shares in demand

Indices trade near flat line; pharma shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in the morning trade. The Nifty hovered below the 23,800 level. pharma shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 36.28 points or 0.05% to 78,662.79. The Nifty 50 index shed 17.35 points or 0.07% to 23,796.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.13%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,718 shares rose and 2,021 shares fell. A total of 244 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

 

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals were currently trading at Rs 576.75 at 10:24 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 47.51% as compared with the issue price of Rs 391.

Also Read

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 live cricket score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Aussies rip into middle-order, need 4 wickets to win

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 78,700; Health, Pharma, Financials gain, Auto, IT drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rises 4% on plans to sell off Rs 355-cr loans

Australia

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Will India draw the Boxing Day Test in MCG today?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why Gujarat Fluorochemicals share slipped 5% in trade on December 30

The scrip was listed at Rs 593.70, exhibiting a premium of 51.84% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 609 and a low of 573. On the BSE, over 5.77 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Ventive Hospitality were currently trading at Rs 716.95 at 10:26 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 11.50% as compared with the issue price of Rs 643.

The scrip was listed at Rs 718.15, exhibiting a premium of 11.69% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 748.80 and a low of 710. On the BSE, over 5.92 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Carraro India were currently trading at Rs 655.70 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.86% as compared with the issue price of Rs 704.

The scrip was listed at Rs 660, exhibiting a discount of 6.25% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 682 and a low of 633.30. On the BSE, over 1.71 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty pharma index rose 0.45% to 23,112.50. The index added 2.45% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Biocon (up 2.52%), Abbott India (up 2.1%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.52%), Lupin (up 1.13%), Laurus Labs (up 1.08%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 0.48%), Ipca Laboratories (up 0.45%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.37%), Natco Pharma (up 0.36%) and Divis Laboratories (up 0.34%) advanced.

On the other hand, Ajanta Pharma (down 3.24%), Gland Pharma (down 1.14%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.75%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kothari Products added 3.33% after the company announced that its board has approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra shed 0.95%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Mahindra Susten (MSPL) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Ultrogen Hybren (Ultrogen Hybren) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Suprajit Engineering rose 0.12%. The company said that it has incorporated the company Suprajit Chuhatsu Control Systems in India to manufacture and trade various components for the automobile industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alkyl Amines reports rupture in residue tank at Pune plant

Alkyl Amines reports rupture in residue tank at Pune plant

Ventive Hospitality climbs on debut

Ventive Hospitality climbs on debut

Senores Pharmaceuticals makes strong debut

Senores Pharmaceuticals makes strong debut

Tiger Logistics soars after being empaneled by HPCL for logistics services

Tiger Logistics soars after being empaneled by HPCL for logistics services

Carraro India slides on debut

Carraro India slides on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon