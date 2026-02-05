Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indo Tech Transformers posts over 29% YoY increase in Q3 PAT

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Indo Tech Transformers has reported 29.2% rise in net profit to Rs 24.90 crore on 10.7% rise in net sales to Rs 196.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

PBIDT improved 15.4% YoY to Rs 35.29 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 30.59 crore in Q3 FY25. PBIDT margin expanded by 73 basis points YoY to 17.98% in the third quarter.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 33.50 crore, up by 16.1% from Rs 28.85 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Indo Tech Transformers is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile substation transformers, and substations.

 

The scrip tumbled 5.63% to currently trade at Rs 1414.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

