Westlife Foodworld Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Devyani International Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2026.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd surged 11.95% to Rs 534 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75211 shares in the past one month.

 

Devyani International Ltd spiked 8.88% to Rs 134.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd soared 6.41% to Rs 215.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21873 shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd advanced 5.84% to Rs 75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92641 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd rose 5.06% to Rs 542.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76020 shares in the past one month.

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 126.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 18.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.02% in the December 2025 quarter

NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 13.47% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

