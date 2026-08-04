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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Thai Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indo Thai Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

NILE Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2026.

NILE Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2026.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 136.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 82791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72326 shares in the past one month.

NILE Ltd lost 11.91% to Rs 1713.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1050 shares in the past one month.

 

Vivid Mercantile Ltd crashed 10.96% to Rs 5.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Archidply Decor Ltd corrected 10.54% to Rs 71.52. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 310 shares in the past one month.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd dropped 9.40% to Rs 665.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4305 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:16 PM IST