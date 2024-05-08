Indraprastha Gas Ltd Surges 1.82%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 6.35% over last one month compared to 0.91% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained 1.82% today to trade at Rs 445.15. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.26% to quote at 27997.79. The index is down 0.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd increased 1.76% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 52.06 % over last one year compared to the 18.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 6.35% over last one month compared to 0.91% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32155 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 515.55 on 09 May 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 375.8 on 01 Nov 2023.

