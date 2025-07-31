Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Indraprastha Gas posts PAT of Rs 355 crore in Q1; total volume rises to 830.87 million Scm

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas has reported 11% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 355.94 crore despite a 11% increase in total net revenue from operations to Rs 3,913.85 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBIDTA fell by 12% YoY to Rs 511.75 crore while EBIDTA margin contracted by 400 basis points YoY to 13% in the April June 2025 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 547.76 crore, down by 11% from Rs 616.79 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total volumes rose by 6% to 830.87 million Scm in Q1 FY26 from 785.98 million Scm in Q1 FY25. For the period under review, CNG volumes were 617.63 million Scm (up 5% YoY), LNG volumes were 0.17 million Scm (down 56% YoY) and PNG volumes were 213.07 million Scm (up 7% YoY).

 

Indraprastha Gas is engaged in the marketing and distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) within the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The scrip advanced 0.93% to currently trade at Rs 205.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Greaves Cotton spurts after Q1 PAT soars 221% YoY

Greaves Cotton spurts after Q1 PAT soars 221% YoY

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon