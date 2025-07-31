Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 289.8, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% slide in NIFTY and a 21.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 289.8, down 0.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24910.5. The Sensex is at 81646.75, up 0.2%.Petronet LNG Ltd has lost around 3.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35422.05, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.87 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 289.95, down 0.82% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd tumbled 21.2% in last one year as compared to a 0.4% slide in NIFTY and a 21.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Tata Steel posts 97% YoY jump in Q1 PAT; net debt stands at Rs 84,835 crore

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Greaves Cotton spurts after Q1 PAT soars 221% YoY

Greaves Cotton spurts after Q1 PAT soars 221% YoY

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.89%, rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.89%, rises for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon