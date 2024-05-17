Business Standard
THDC India standalone net profit declines 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 438.78 crore
Net profit of THDC India declined 31.90% to Rs 82.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 438.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 439.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.00% to Rs 599.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 673.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 1967.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1974.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales438.78439.60 0 1967.241974.30 0 OPM %-0.7845.72 -47.3361.26 - PBDT-39.77208.93 PL 817.321100.64 -26 PBT-118.48159.07 PL 517.27826.74 -37 NP82.79121.58 -32 599.08673.09 -11
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

