THDC India standalone net profit declines 31.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 438.78 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 11.00% to Rs 599.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 673.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 1967.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1974.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of THDC India declined 31.90% to Rs 82.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 438.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 439.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.438.78439.601967.241974.30-0.7845.7247.3361.26-39.77208.93817.321100.64-118.48159.07517.27826.7482.79121.58599.08673.09