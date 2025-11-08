SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 111.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 84.70 croreNet profit of SBC Exports rose 111.73% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 84.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales84.7065.98 28 OPM %12.148.70 -PBDT11.785.79 103 PBT11.375.37 112 NP11.375.37 112
