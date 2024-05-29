Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 217.78 points or 0.63% at 34303.19 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 4.87%),Cyient Ltd (down 2.3%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2%),Onward Technologies Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.38%), Subex Ltd (down 1.29%), R Systems International Ltd (down 1.25%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 1.18%), and Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.12%).

On the other hand, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 5%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 3.33%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.16%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 434.22 or 0.58% at 74736.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108 points or 0.47% at 22780.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 207.45 points or 0.44% at 47640.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.01 points or 0.1% at 14738.38.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 1975 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

