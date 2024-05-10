Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 367.05 points or 1.08% at 33630.8 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 13.54%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 4.93%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 3.55%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.57%),TVS Electronics Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cyient Ltd (down 2.19%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.15%), Mastek Ltd (down 2.12%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.89%), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.59%).

On the other hand, D-Link India Ltd (up 8.38%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.82%), and Coforge Ltd (up 3.61%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.55 or 0.22% at 72561.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.55 points or 0.31% at 22025.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.16 points or 0.45% at 45239.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.19 points or 0.42% at 13811.14.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 1752 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News