Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Financials stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 65.24 points or 0.61% at 10816.24 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, VLS Finance Ltd (up 6.57%), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (up 3.88%),Power Finance Corporation Ltd (up 3.43%),Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.15%),One 97 Communications Ltd (up 3.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IIFL Securities Ltd (up 2.82%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 2.82%), Kalyani Investment Company Ltd (up 2.64%), REC Ltd (up 2.29%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.87%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (down 5.29%), Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 4.57%), and Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd (down 3.96%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.48 or 0.24% at 75587.87.
The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.18% at 22997.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.95 points or 0% at 47994.5.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.82 points or 0.4% at 14810.21.
On BSE,1633 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayCyclone RemalIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon