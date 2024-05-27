Financials stocks rise

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 65.24 points or 0.61% at 10816.24 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, VLS Finance Ltd (up 6.57%), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (up 3.88%),Power Finance Corporation Ltd (up 3.43%),Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.15%),One 97 Communications Ltd (up 3.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IIFL Securities Ltd (up 2.82%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 2.82%), Kalyani Investment Company Ltd (up 2.64%), REC Ltd (up 2.29%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.87%).

On the other hand, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (down 5.29%), Dolat Algotech Ltd (down 4.57%), and Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd (down 3.96%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.48 or 0.24% at 75587.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.18% at 22997.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.95 points or 0% at 47994.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.82 points or 0.4% at 14810.21.

On BSE,1633 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

