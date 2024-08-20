Business Standard
Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 409.49 points or 0.98% at 42309.74 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 18.03%), Cyient Ltd (up 4.29%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 3.33%),D-Link India Ltd (up 3.16%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coforge Ltd (up 2.24%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.12%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.05%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2%), and Mastek Ltd (up 1.83%).
On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 1.72%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 1.43%), and Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.41%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 156.03 or 0.29% at 54729.51.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.15% at 16398.41.
The Nifty 50 index was up 84.4 points or 0.34% at 24657.05.

CWD bags order of Rs 100 cr from PhonePe

Sequent Scientific receives WHO prequalification approval for Albendazole API

Energy stocks edge higher

MIDHANI edges higher after bagging order worth Rs 285 crore

Sequent Scientific hits 52-week high after receiving prequalification approval for Albendazole

The BSE Sensex index was up 294.22 points or 0.37% at 80718.9.
On BSE,2147 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

