Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 227.61 points or 0.64% at 35538.79 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, R Systems International Ltd (down 2.37%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.95%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 1.82%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.71%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 1.65%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.43%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 1.42%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.23%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.22%).

On the other hand, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 8.01%), Subex Ltd (up 7.49%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 6.95%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 534.73 or 1.06% at 51213.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 145.11 points or 0.94% at 15592.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.8 points or 0.19% at 23442.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 111.23 points or 0.14% at 76922.13.

On BSE,2272 shares were trading in green, 1538 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

