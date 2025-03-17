Monday, March 17, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 75.36 points or 0.21% at 35320.13 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 3.98%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 3.93%),Mastek Ltd (down 3.65%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 3.07%),LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Subex Ltd (down 2.97%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 2.9%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.83%), Onward Technologies Ltd (down 2.81%), and Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.8%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 5%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 3.46%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.44%) turned up.

 

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 77.22 or 0.18% at 43922.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 99.95 points or 0.74% at 13632.83.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Banks wrote off bad loans worth Rs 16.35 trillion in last 10 years: Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lex Fridman

From childhood to govt, key takeaways from PM Modi's chat with Lex Fridman

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts; Nifty atop 22,500; financial shares gain; RIL, ITC weigh

IAF, Indian Air Force

CDAC AFCAT 01-2025 results out at afcat.cdac.in; here's how to check Result

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart expands to 100 cities amid rising quick commerce demand

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.9 points or 0.43% at 22493.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 287.95 points or 0.39% at 74116.86.

On BSE,1711 shares were trading in green, 2313 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swiggy Instamart expands to 100 cities nationwide

Swiggy Instamart expands to 100 cities nationwide

EFC Group acquires 26,500 sq.ft. commercial office space in Pune

EFC Group acquires 26,500 sq.ft. commercial office space in Pune

SpiceJet to receive fresh capital infusion of Rs 294 cr from Promoter Group

SpiceJet to receive fresh capital infusion of Rs 294 cr from Promoter Group

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Amifampridine Tablets

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Amifampridine Tablets

Sensex jumps 291 pts; Nifty above 22,450; pharma shares advance

Sensex jumps 291 pts; Nifty above 22,450; pharma shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon