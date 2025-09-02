Rare Asset Reconstruction standalone net profit declines 84.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.77% to Rs 6.77 croreNet profit of Rare Asset Reconstruction declined 84.44% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 56.77% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.7715.66 -57 OPM %220.68235.12 -PBDT4.1332.15 -87 PBT4.0932.11 -87 NP4.2527.32 -84
