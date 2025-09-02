Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rare Asset Reconstruction standalone net profit declines 84.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Rare Asset Reconstruction standalone net profit declines 84.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 56.77% to Rs 6.77 crore

Net profit of Rare Asset Reconstruction declined 84.44% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 56.77% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.7715.66 -57 OPM %220.68235.12 -PBDT4.1332.15 -87 PBT4.0932.11 -87 NP4.2527.32 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

