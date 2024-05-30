Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 34.82 crore
Net profit of Innovative Tech Pack declined 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 34.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 142.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34.8239.07 -11 142.37158.36 -10 OPM %9.566.12 -9.547.48 - PBDT2.121.74 22 9.257.25 28 PBT0.160.27 -41 1.79-1.43 LP NP0.160.27 -41 1.79-1.43 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Innovative Tech Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Asia Pack standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Kiran Print Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 56.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Autoriders International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Munoth Communication reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kerala Ayurveda reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon