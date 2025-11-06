CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 36.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.63% to Rs 1126.73 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) rose 36.39% to Rs 100.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.63% to Rs 1126.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 738.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1126.73738.20 53 OPM %17.5018.57 -PBDT165.98111.00 50 PBT127.0987.31 46 NP100.8673.95 36
