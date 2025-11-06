Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 3.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 8236.96 croreNet profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 3.80% to Rs 848.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 817.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 8236.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7646.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8236.967646.21 8 OPM %20.3720.48 -PBDT1705.111589.74 7 PBT1275.921207.46 6 NP848.45817.38 4
