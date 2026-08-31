Inox Wind Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 69.93, down 2.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 50.34% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 10.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69.93, down 2.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24066. The Sensex is at 76990.62, down 0.35%.Inox Wind Ltd has eased around 11.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38003.65, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 70.29, down 2.81% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd tumbled 50.34% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% slide in NIFTY and a 10.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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