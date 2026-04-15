Inox Wind Ltd spurts 7.18%, rises for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 93.84, up 7.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 13.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 93.84, up 7.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Inox Wind Ltd has added around 19.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 292.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 93.56, up 6.79% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 42.19% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 13.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.