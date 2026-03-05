Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR rebounds from all time low amid positive trend in local equities

INR rebounds from all time low amid positive trend in local equities

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Indian rupee rebounded from its lowest level and settled with a gain of 45 paise at 91.60 (provisional) against US dollar on Thursday on the back of a buying trend in domestic equity markets and possible Reserve Bank intervention. Key benchmark indexes staged a sharp rebound after falling nearly 4 percent over the last four sessions. The benchmark BSE Sensex soared nearly 1,200 points, or 1.5 percent, to hit an intraday high of 80,304 before paring gains to end up 899.71 points, or 1.14 percent, at 80,015.90. The broader NSE Nifty index also jumped 1.5 percent to the day's high of 24,854 before closing up 285.40 points, or 1.17 percent, at 24,765.90. The Reserve Bank seems to have intervened to help the local currency from extreme volatility due to uncertainties on the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran. However, a firm dollar, rising crude oil prices and intense withdrawal of foreign funds kept the rupee under pressure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices snap three-day losing streak as RIL, L&T lead rebound

Indices snap three-day losing streak as RIL, L&T lead rebound

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.29%, NIFTY jumps 1.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.29%, NIFTY jumps 1.17%

Sensex settles 900 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750 mark; VIX slumps 15.52%

Sensex settles 900 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750 mark; VIX slumps 15.52%

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Dollar index holds near 99 mark as fears of a prolonged war boosts the safe-haven asset

Dollar index holds near 99 mark as fears of a prolonged war boosts the safe-haven asset

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance