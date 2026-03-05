Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
India VIX slumped 15.52% to 17.86.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 24,832 a premium of 66.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,765.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 285.40 points or 1.17% to 24,765.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 15.52% to 17.86.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.

Dollar index holds near 99 mark as fears of a prolonged war boosts the safe-haven asset

Sensex settles 900 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,750 mark; VIX slumps 15.52%

Nikkei bounces back 1.90%

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64%

Aqylon Nexus inks MoU with DataDirect Networks India

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

