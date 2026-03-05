Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index holds near 99 mark as fears of a prolonged war boosts the safe-haven asset

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
The dollar index is holding a tad lower than 99 mark on Thursday, as uncertainty and persistent geopolitical risks in the Middle East keeps the safe haven currency supported. Fears of a prolonged war are driving traders toward safe-haven currency such as the US Dollar in the near term. Meanwhile, economic activity in the US service sector gathered momentum in February, with the SM Services PMI rising to 56.1 from 53.8 in January. This figure came in stronger than the market expectations of 53.5. The DXY that measures the greenback aganst a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.91, up 0.158% on the day.

 

Sensex settles 900 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,750 mark; VIX slumps 15.52%

Nikkei bounces back 1.90%

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64%

Aqylon Nexus inks MoU with DataDirect Networks India

Dee Development Engineers gains after Thailand arm secures Rs 20 crore LOI

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

