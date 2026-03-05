Sensex settles 900 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,750 mark; VIX slumps 15.52%

The key equity benchmarks ended with strong gains today, snapping a three-session losing streak, supported by gains in Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro as global risk appetite improved following a sharp sell-off triggered by the Middle East crisis. The benchmarks had declined steeply since Friday after the US-Israel strikes on Iran pushed crude oil prices higher and heightened inflation concerns.

The Nifty settled above the 24,750 mark. Except for the IT index, all other indices on the NSE closed in the green.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 899.71 points or 1.14% to 80,015.90. The Nifty 50 index jumped 285.40 points or 1.17% to 24,765.90. The 50-share index had fallen 3.99% over the previous three sessions.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index, added 1.44% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.38%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,804 shares rose and 1,452 shares fell. A total of 161 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 15.52% to 17.86.

New Listing:

Shares of Omnitech Engineering ended at Rs 205.15 on the BSE, a discount of 9.63% as compared with the issue price of Rs 227.

The stock debuted at Rs 205, marking a discount of 9.69% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 224 and a low of Rs 202.80. On the BSE, over 4.18 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sedemac Mechatronics received bids for 25,62,175 shares as against 56,32,899 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:25 IST on Thursday (5 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 4 March 2026 and it will close on 6 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,287 and 1,357 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index added 2.29% to 12,049.20. The index declined 3.99% in previous trading session.

National Aluminium Company (up 6.49%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.78%), Welspun Corp (up 3.42%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.29%), JSW Steel (up 2.89%), NMDC (up 2.37%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.3%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.92%), Tata Steel (up 1.89%) and Jindal Stainless (up 1.81%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Granules India gained 4.06% after Granules Consumer Health received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its packaging facility in Virginia, USA, with a no action indicated (NAI) status.

Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 0.16%. The company secured multiple work orders from various clients with a cumulative value of about Rs 439.74 crore for the execution of infrastructure and development projects.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries fell 2.61% after the company announced that Piyush Gupta has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective March 5, 2026.

Aries Agro gained 3.62% after the company announced the inauguration of its relocated manufacturing facility in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

Quest Flow Controls shed 0.66%. The company received a Rs 90 lakh order from a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence to supply naval and critical valves, including triple offset butterfly valves.

Gujarat Gas tumbled 4.62% after the company issued force majeure notices to its customers, restricting gas supply from 6 March 2026 amid the ongoing war in the Middle East region.

Ramky Infrastructure surged 11.55% after the company signed an EPC agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township for infrastructure works at Dighi Port Industrial Area Phase 1 under the DelhiMumbai Industrial Corridor.

Global Markets:

European equities traded higher on Thursday as market participants followed geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Asian markets ended higher, rebounding after several days of steep losses as sentiment improved following overnight gains on Wall Street and easing concerns over surging oil prices.

South Koreas Kospi jumped over 12%, staging a sharp rebound from its worst session recorded on Wednesday.

As per media reports, the rebound in South Koreas stock market was largely driven by a reversal of leveraged selling. A wave of margin calls among retail investors had triggered heavy selling earlier in the week, but once those positions were unwound, the market began to recover, the reports added.

Other media report stated that the sell-off was mainly driven by the upside risk around oil prices stemming from the evolving geopolitical developments. Since South Korea is a major crude oil importer, uncertainty around how far oil prices could rise may weigh on the current account balance and add to inflationary pressures.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly said on Wednesday that Washington will roll out a series of measures aimed at stabilizing oil shipments through the Persian Gulf, signaling that the government is prepared to step in as geopolitical tensions threaten one of the worlds most critical energy corridors.

Chinas big policy meeting dubbed the Two Sessions, which kicked off on Wednesday, remained on investors' radar.

China has reportedly set its GDP growth target for 2026 at 4.5% to 5%, the lowest target on record going back to the early 1990s, as Beijing grapples with persistent deflationary pressures and trade tensions with the United States. Beijing also kept its budget deficit target unchanged from last years around 4% of GDP

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose, building on the momentum seen late in the previous session, as the surge in oil prices pulled back following developments in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and fears about a U.S. economic growth scare faded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 238.14 points, or 0.49%, to close at 48,739.41. The 30-stock index snapped a three-day run of losses. The S&P 500 gained 0.78% and ended at 6,869.50, while the Nasdaq Composite moved 1.29% higher and settled at 22,807.48.

