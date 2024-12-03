Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers from lifetime lows amid positive cues from local equities

INR recovers from lifetime lows amid positive cues from local equities

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee recovered from its all-time low level and settled for the day with gains of just 3 paise at 84.69 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Tuesday, amid a positive trend in domestic equities. Domestic shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with firm global cues lending support. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 597.67 points, or 0.74 percent, to 80,845.75, with metals and financial stocks leading the surge. The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,457.15, up 181.10 points, or 0.75 percent, from its previous close. The rupee has been on a downtrend largely on the back of Donald Trump's rhetoric on BRICS currency, political instability in the Eurozone, weaker domestic macroeconomic indicators and unabated foreign portfolio outflows. US President-elect Trump on Saturday threatened a 100 per cent tariff on BRICS nations if they act to undermine the US dollar.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

fintech

Fintech firm MODIFI targets to finance 5,000 SMEs in next 2-3 years

WhatsApp

WhatsApp set to end support for older-generation iPhones soon: Check models

World Chess Championship Game 7

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Game 7: Gukesh to start with white vs Ding

Taj Mahal

LIVE news: Taj Mahal receives bomb threat via email, police probe underway

Taj Mahal

Bomb threat to Taj Mahal triggers search operation, security heightened

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon