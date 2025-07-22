Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR recovers slightly but stays beyond 86/$ mark

INR recovers slightly but stays beyond 86/$ mark

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee recovered some of its lost momentum in opening trades on Tuesday tracking broad decline in dollar overseas. Sharp decline in international crude oil prices and positive start to local equities are also keeping the local unit supported. INR opened at Rs 86.26 per dollar and is currently seen around the levels so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee depreciated 14 paise to close at a one-month low of 86.30 against the US dollar. After breaching the crucial 86 level, the rupee continued its decline, which intensified the downward trend, tracking a strengthening dollar index. Meanwhile, recovery in Indian shares also supported the counter. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex reversed early losses to end the session up 442.61 points, or 0.54 percent, at 82,200.34, with a weakening dollar and lower oil prices offering some support. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 122.30 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 25,090.70.

 

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

