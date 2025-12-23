Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR softens marginally, firm local equities can cap losses

INR softens marginally, firm local equities can cap losses

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Indian Rupee eased a bit after hitting one and half week high against the US dollar as overall undertone remained choppy ahead of the year-end. However, the US dollar index has slumped under 98 mark and is approaching around three-month lows. This could cap losses in INR. Local equities are also holding firm just under record highs. INR currently quotes at 89.68 per US dollar, down 3 paise on the day. Economic outlook is positive for India. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that bolstered by strong domestic demand, the economic growth has been robust. Benign inflation outlook provided adequate space for monetary policy to support growth. On NSE, USD/INR futures are trading at 90.30, up 0.09% on the day, having tested under 89.70 mark in early trades.

GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for equities

Jindal Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 3.26%, gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd rises for third straight session

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

