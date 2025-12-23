Jindal Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1013.4, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 21.78% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1013.4, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26186.55. The Sensex is at 85580.54, up 0.02%. Jindal Steel Ltd has slipped around 0.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10669, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1015, up 1.14% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 7.5% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 21.78% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

