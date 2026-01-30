Friday, January 30, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 39.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 39.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 384.92 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 39.61% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 384.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 357.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales384.92357.70 8 OPM %7.128.64 -PBDT23.7129.86 -21 PBT14.3022.28 -36 NP10.4917.37 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 9.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 9.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 6.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 6.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance