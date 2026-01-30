Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 39.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 384.92 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 39.61% to Rs 10.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 384.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 357.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.384.92357.707.128.6423.7129.8614.3022.2810.4917.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News