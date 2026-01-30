Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 17.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 1374.84 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 17.56% to Rs 273.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 232.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 1374.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1146.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

