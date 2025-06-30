Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Insolation Green Energy receives LoI for SPV solar power plant of 109.79 MW

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

From Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Insolation Energy announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy has been awarded Letter of Intent (LOI) for design, Survey, Supply, Installation, Testing, commissioning, Operation & Maintenance for 25 years from COD of grid connected solar power plants through RESCO Mode, its associated 11 KV line to connect the plant with various 33/11 KV sub-stations and remote monitoring system (RMS) of solar power plants vide TN-10 under PMKUSUM Component A Scheme of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL) for 58 sites.

The combined SPV Solar Power plant shall be 109.79 MW from these LOIs, with the final levelized tariff shall be Rs. 2.55 per unit for 51 sites, Rs. 3.037 per unit for 6 sites, and Rs. 3.04 per unit for 1 site.

 

The contract will lead to an investment of approximately Rs. 380 Crores (including GST) in setting up the 109.79 MW SPV Solar Power plants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

