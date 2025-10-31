Indegene consolidated net profit rises 11.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 804.20 croreNet profit of Indegene rose 11.34% to Rs 102.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 804.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 686.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales804.20686.80 17 OPM %17.4818.36 -PBDT156.50143.50 9 PBT133.10124.10 7 NP102.1091.70 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content