Friday, October 31, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indegene consolidated net profit rises 11.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Indegene consolidated net profit rises 11.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 804.20 crore

Net profit of Indegene rose 11.34% to Rs 102.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 804.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 686.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales804.20686.80 17 OPM %17.4818.36 -PBDT156.50143.50 9 PBT133.10124.10 7 NP102.1091.70 11

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

