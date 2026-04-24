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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventurus Knowledge Solutions gains on acquiring TruBridge for $565 million

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions gains on acquiring TruBridge for $565 million

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions rose 1.50% to Rs 1456.95 after the company said that its U.S. subsidiary Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TruBridge for $565 million.

TruBridge is a fully integrated clinical and financial partner for small and mid-small size hospitals in the USA, offering electronic medical records (EMR) solutions and revenue cycle management (RCM) services.

This proposed strategic acquisition underscores a commitment to broaden access to high-quality care and support the clinicians and hospitals that serve communities across the United States.

The combined company would bring together IKS Healths care enablement services and TruBridges expertise in revenue cycle management and electronic health record solutions, particularly for rural and community hospitals. Its goal is to strengthen local healthcare systems and improve access to essential care closer to patients homes while supporting both ambulatory and acute care.

 

After the merger, the company will focus on improving workflows and operations by combining artificial intelligence with human oversight to address complex challenges.

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As it integrates more clinical and financial data, the platform is expected to become more efficient and effective, helping healthcare organizations maintain financial stability and focus on patient care.

Overall, the organization will provide revenue cycle management, predictive analytics, and advanced EHR solutions to over 2,000 healthcare organizations and more than 150,000 clinicians to improve clinical, operational, and financial performance.

Under the terms of the agreement, TruBridge shareholders will receive $26.25 in cash for each share of common stock. The acquisition has been approved by the Boards of Directors of IKS Health, IKS, and TruBridge, and is expected to close during the third calendar quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

IKS will finance the acquisition primarily through the incurrence of new indebtedness, including a term loan underwritten by Citibank, JPMorganChase, and Deutsche Bank, which is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions (including approval of the shareholders of IKS Health).

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) is a leading technology enabled healthcare solutions provider, primarily serving the US healthcare market. It offers a comprehensive care enablement platform that supports healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care settings.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.37% to Rs 183.32 crore on 24.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 814.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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