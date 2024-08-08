Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 2.1%

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1368.65, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.09% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1368.65, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24269.55. The Sensex is at 79387.27, down 0.1%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 12.12% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22036.95, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1370, up 1.84% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 50.09% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.62% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 56.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

