Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCTC shares surge on brokerage 'buy' call

IRCTC shares surge on brokerage 'buy' call

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) jumped 3.28% to Rs 788.55 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 900.

The brokerage cited IRCTC's monopoly in Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering services as a key strength. It expects railway modernization and the faster rollout of premium trains to act as significant catalysts, projecting a potential twofold return on the stock.

The brokerage also highlighted IRCTC's robust financial metrics, including a 30% free cash flow margin and over 30% return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC).

IRCTC, the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways for catering, online ticketing, and packaged drinking water, has played a crucial role in modernizing railway services. It operates one of the most heavily transacted websites in the Asia-Pacific region and has diversified into non-railway catering, e-catering, executive lounges, and budget hotels.

 

IRCTC's consolidated net profit rose 4.47% to Rs 307.87 crore in Q2 FY25 compared with Rs 294.68 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 7.21% YoY to Rs 1,064 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Cipla Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Cipla Ltd counter

Valiant Comm spurts after order win

Valiant Comm spurts after order win

Senores Pharma gets final approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Senores Pharma gets final approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Depreciation pressure on South Asian currencies including rupee expected to ease, notes UN WESP report

Depreciation pressure on South Asian currencies including rupee expected to ease, notes UN WESP report

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon