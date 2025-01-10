Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Cipla Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Cipla Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Cipla Ltd registered volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39249 shares

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 January 2025.

Cipla Ltd registered volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39249 shares. The stock slipped 0.91% to Rs.1,474.65. Volumes stood at 14860 shares in the last session.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd saw volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25131 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.778.75. Volumes stood at 4953 shares in the last session.

 

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76505 shares. The stock lost 2.78% to Rs.594.00. Volumes stood at 22311 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Indian cricket team

India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Will Suryakumar Yadav be picked for ODIs?

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks turn green; Sensex climbs 150 pts to 77,750; Nifty at 23,550; IT up 3%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Phoenix Mills shares rise 3% on posting Q3 biz update; consumption up 21%

telecom

Telcos urge DoT to implement Trai's definition for international traffic

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Railway introduces special trains ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, details inside

Shriram Finance Ltd registered volume of 86649 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13386 shares. The stock slipped 5.07% to Rs.534.05. Volumes stood at 10429 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 78485 shares. The stock lost 1.61% to Rs.222.55. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Valiant Comm spurts after order win

Valiant Comm spurts after order win

Senores Pharma gets final approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Senores Pharma gets final approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Depreciation pressure on South Asian currencies including rupee expected to ease, notes UN WESP report

Depreciation pressure on South Asian currencies including rupee expected to ease, notes UN WESP report

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging Rs 381-cr order

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging Rs 381-cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon