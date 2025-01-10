Business Standard

Valiant Comm spurts after order win

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Valiant Communications surged 8.24% to Rs 590.05 after the company secured its largest-ever order, valued at Rs 41.35 crore, from Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company.

The order is for the supply and commissioning of communication, protection, and synchronization equipment for Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

Valiant and Tejas Networks are also L1 bidders for another GETCO project under the "Make in India" initiative, indicating further potential for growth in the Indian power sector.

Valiant Communications is a manufacturer and exporter of a wide range of communications, transmission, protection, synchronization, NAS data storage equipment and cyber security products. It is an approved manufacturer to some of the major power utilities including Power Grid Corporation (India) and various National and State Electricity Boards, with track record of successful installations in more than 5,500+ power sub-stations worldwide including at 765kV, 440kV, 400kV, 384kV, 220kV, 132kV, 110kV, 66kV and 33kV power sub-stations.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Valiant Communications surged 95.80% to Rs 2.80 crore while net sales rose 14.59% to Rs 12.72 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

