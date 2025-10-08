Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajmera Realty surges after quarterly sales rises nearly 3x to Rs 720 crore in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Ajmera Realty jumped 5.23% to Rs 1041.35 after the company announced quarterly sales of Rs 720 crore for Q2 FY26, which is an increase of 184% as compared with the sales of Rs 254 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The total sales volume for Q2 FY26 added up to 2,29,772 square feet, up by 101% from the volume of 1,14,046 square feet registered in for Q2 FY25.

Collections for the quarter aggregated to Rs 220 crore, up 66% YoY.

For the half-year, the company has delivered sales volume of 2,93,016 square feet (up 20% YoY) and sales value of Rs 828 crore (up 48% YoY).

 

Collections for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 454 crore, up 52% YoY.

The company stated that regulatory challenges are also progressively being resolved, with key approvals falling in place. This positions the company to accelerate launches from its strong project pipeline and fuel the ongoing expansion.

Dhaval Ajmera, director - corporate affairs, said: Q2 FY26 marked a defining milestone for Ajmera Realty, as the company delivered its strongest-ever quarterly performance, nearly three times that of the previous period.

The strategy of focusing on high-quality developments in premium micro markets continued to yield results.

The quarter also witnessed the launch of two landmark projects from its pipeline, with a combined GDV of nearly Rs 2,100 crore namely, Ajmera Manhattan 4A & 4B at Wadala and Thirty 3.15 at Bandra.

Early response has been highly encouraging, with 38% of Ajmera Manhattan 4A4B and approximately 5% of the Bandra project (ARIIL share 50%) sold in under a month.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India has a PAN India presence along with an international presence. The company is focused on premium developments in luxury and mid-luxury projects in the residential segment. The company has a huge development potential available on its balance land parcel at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala, and Central Mumbai.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.79% to Rs 38.28 crore on a 33.44% increase in revenue to Rs 258.51 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

CONCOR inks agreement with UltraTech Cement for bulk cement transport

Birlasoft appoints Komal Jain as CEO - Americas

JSW Cement commissions cement grinding unit at Sambalpur, Odisha

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches Digital Personal Loan offer for salaried professionals

MSMEs are true engines of India's inclusive growth, provide employment to nearly 30 crore people

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

