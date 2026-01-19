J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.15%

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1925.9, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.85% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% drop in NIFTY and a 0.04% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1925.9, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25522.15. The Sensex is at 83010.66, down 0.67%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 6.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22217.05, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

