Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.74%, Gains for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4088, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.19% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% gain in NIFTY and a 0.04% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22217.05, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

