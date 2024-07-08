Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

J&amp;K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that its gross advances jumped 11.64% to Rs 98,688.09 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 88,402.41 crore as of 30 June 2023.
On sequential basis, the banks gross advances rose by 1.75 % from Rs 96,981.86 crore as on 31 March 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bank's total business grew by 10.93% YoY to Rs 2,28,272.26 crore while total deposits increased 9.31% YoY to Rs 1,32,587.85 crore as of 30 June 2024.
On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the total business fell marginally from Rs 2,28,537.40 crore as of 31 March 2024. Total deposits declined 1.62% from Rs 1,34,774.89 as of 31 March 2024.
CASA stood at Rs 65,995.70 crore as on 30 June 2024 (up 2.09% YoY and down 3.05% QoQ). CASA ratio reduced to 49.78% as of 30 June 2024 from 53.29% as of 30 June 2023 and 50.51% as of 31 March 2024.
The banks gross investment stood at Rs 33,955.15 crore as on 30 June 2024 (down 0.55% YoY and down 5.69% QoQ).
Jammu & Kashmir Bank is a private sector scheduled commercial bank. The bank reported a 34.1% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 638.67 crore on 17% rise in total income to Rs 3,134.74 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip tumbled 4.91% to currently trade at Rs 106.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mumbai rains

LIVE: Train services restored at restricted speed after heavy rains flood railway tracks in Mumbai

travel

Tata MF launches India's first tourism index fund: Should you invest?

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

'Will PM ensure safe return of Indians fighting in war zone,' asks Cong

AI powered Siri

Apple slates AI-powered Siri for 2025, ChatGPT integration in 2024: Report

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: FMCG, rail-related shares shine in subdued trade; Paytm zooms 9%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon