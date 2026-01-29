Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jai Mata Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jai Mata Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jai Mata Glass reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

