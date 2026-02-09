Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 115.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.84% to Rs 2775.17 crore

Net profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 115.41% to Rs 126.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 55.84% to Rs 2775.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1780.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2775.171780.767.165.01178.2074.48174.3970.44126.2558.61

