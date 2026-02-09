Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 115.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Sales rise 55.84% to Rs 2775.17 crore

Net profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 115.41% to Rs 126.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 55.84% to Rs 2775.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1780.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2775.171780.76 56 OPM %7.165.01 -PBDT178.2074.48 139 PBT174.3970.44 148 NP126.2558.61 115

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

