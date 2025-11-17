Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 99.84% to Rs 0.04 croreRajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.84% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.0424.48 -100 OPM %125.001.72 -PBDT0.020.11 -82 PBT00.09 -100 NP00.09 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content