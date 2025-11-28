Friday, November 28, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets edge up slightly

Japanese markets edge up slightly

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Japanese markets edged up slightly while the yen was little changed after data showed Tokyo consumer price index inflation remained unexpectedly elevated in November amid high food prices, keeping the Bank of Japan on track for an interest-rate hike in coming months.

Japan's unemployment rate in October came in at 2.6 percent, exceeding the market forecast of 2.5 percent. Industrial production rose 1.4 percent month-on-month, while retail sales increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier, separate data revealed.

The Nikkei average rose 0.17 percent to 50,253.91 while the broader Topix index settled 0.29 percent higher at 3,378.44.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index edges up by 0.34%

China's Shanghai Composite index edges up by 0.34%

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

Market snaps 2-days gaining streak; Nifty ends below 26,250

Market snaps 2-days gaining streak; Nifty ends below 26,250

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon