Japanese markets edge up slightly

Japan's unemployment rate in October came in at 2.6 percent, exceeding the market forecast of 2.5 percent. Industrial production rose 1.4 percent month-on-month, while retail sales increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier, separate data revealed.
The Nikkei average rose 0.17 percent to 50,253.91 while the broader Topix index settled 0.29 percent higher at 3,378.44.
