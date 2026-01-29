Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 44.05% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 1371.45 croreNet profit of Wheels India rose 44.05% to Rs 36.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 1371.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1124.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1371.451124.86 22 OPM %7.317.57 -PBDT77.8757.47 35 PBT48.5333.42 45 NP36.0725.04 44
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 3:32 PM IST