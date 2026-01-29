Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 44.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.92% to Rs 1371.45 crore

Net profit of Wheels India rose 44.05% to Rs 36.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.92% to Rs 1371.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1124.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1371.451124.867.317.5777.8757.4748.5333.4236.0725.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News