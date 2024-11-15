Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 7.91 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 156.60% to Rs 139.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.917.47 6 OPM %98.7498.93 -PBDT140.5355.19 155 PBT140.5355.19 155 NP139.8254.49 157
