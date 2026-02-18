Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Jindal Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1227.6, up 1.37% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 43.35% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1227.6, up 1.37% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Jindal Steel Ltd has gained around 16.29% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11828.4, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1223.8, up 1.23% on the day. Jindal Steel Ltd is up 42.73% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 43.35% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 28.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITC Ltd gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd gains for third straight session

Marico Ltd spurts 1.29%

Marico Ltd spurts 1.29%

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third consecutive session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd up for third consecutive session

Canara Bank gains for third consecutive session

Canara Bank gains for third consecutive session

Union Bank of India soars 1.39%

Union Bank of India soars 1.39%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch